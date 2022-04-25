Bosox put RHPs Houck, Crawford on restricted list at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list for the opener of a four-game series in Toronto against the Bleu Jays. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. Houck had previously acknowledged being unvaccinated. The Red Sox recalled right-hander Tyler Danish from Triple-A and selected righty John Schrieber from Triple-A.