Rublev defeats Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win Serbia Open

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Andrey Rublev has defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season. The second-seeded Russian player dug deep to stop Djokovic from mounting another comeback as he prevented the top-ranked Serb from claiming his first title of 2022. Djokovic had already came back from a set down in each of his three matches at his hometown tournament. Rublev has now equaled Rafael Nadal’s mark of three tour-level titles in 2022, after wins in Marseille and Dubai in February.