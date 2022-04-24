Skip to Content
Rennes thrashes Lorient to take back 3rd in French league

RENNES, France (AP) — Rennes kept pace in the race for Champions League spots by beating Lorient 5-0 to take back third place in the French league on Sunday. Rennes is level on points with Monaco and trails second-place Marseille by three points. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition. Lorient remained three points above the relegation zone.  

