Perfection ends for Japanese pitcher Sasaki — on first pitch

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines is mortal, after all. After throwing a perfect game two weeks ago — the first in Japanese baseball in 28 years — and eight perfect innings a week ago before being pulled after 102 pitches, Sasaki gave up a hit on his first pitch against the Orix Buffaloes. That ended a streak of 52 batters retired. Sasaki retired 27 in the perfect game, another 24 in the eight inning outing, and the last batter he faced in the game prior to the perfect game. In the perfect game, and the eight-innings of perfection, Sasaki had 33 strikeouts in facing 51 batters. Sasaki worked five innings on Sunday in Chiba Lotte’s 6-3 win. He allowed two earned runs, walked three, hit two batters and gave up six hits.