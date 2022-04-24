Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:03 pm

Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

KEYT

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh straight game at home.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content