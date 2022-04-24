Liverpool beats Everton 2-0 in derby, quad bid still alive

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s 2-0 victory in a frantic 240th Merseyside derby has kept its quadruple bid on track while pushing Everton slightly closer to a first relegation in 71 years. Andrew Robertson’s second goal of the season produced the vital breakthrough after 62 minutes of dogged resistance from the visitors. Divock Origi then enhanced his derby legacy with his sixth goal in nine cross-city matches. Victory reduced Liverpool’s deficit to leader Manchester City back to one point while leaving Everton two points from safety.