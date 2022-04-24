LEADING OFF: Scherzer back home in St. Louis, Houck out

By The Associated Press

Mets ace Max Scherzer is pitching back in his hometown, starting a three-game series at St. Louis. Scherzer is trying to become the first four-game winner in the majors. In his first season since signing a $130 million, three-year contract, he is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 12 strikeouts and one walk in 11 innings. Scherzer is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in six career starts at Busch Stadium, striking out 59 in 39 2/3 innings. In their first year under manager Buck Showalter, the Mets have opened the season by winning five straight series, matching a franchise record set in 2018.