Blue Devils’ Griffin becomes 5th Duke player to bolt for NBA

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA. He becomes the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin’s decision on the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke says the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent. He averaged 10.4 points while providing size, outside shooting and defensive potential to the wing. Duke will bring in the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class for first-year coach Jon Scheyer as he takes over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.