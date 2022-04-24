Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2. The Blue Jackets broke a five-game losing streak and kept the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored for Columbus, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, and Cole Sillinger added a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots in his 26th win. Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots.