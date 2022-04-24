Bellinger hits 2 HRs, leading Kershaw, Dodgers over Padres

By JAY PARIS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Diego Padres 10-2. Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer as the Dodgers beat San Diego for the 11th time in 12 games. Bellinger, who struggled mightily last year, continues to resemble his 2019 National League MVP form with a team-high four homers. He hit his first home run of the year against a lefty, connecting against Sean Manaea. Kershaw allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He walked none, struck out three and improved to 11-4 at Petco Park.