Aaronson scores in return, Salzburg clinches Austrian title

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored on a penalty kick in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for six weeks, and Red Bull Salzburg clinched its ninth straight Austrian Bundesliga title with a 5-0 win over visiting Austria Vienna. A 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, Aaronson scored in the 54th minute for his fourth league goal this season and sixth in all competitions. He started and played until the 64th minute in his first appearance since March 13. Aaronson injured a knee on March 20 and missed the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers.