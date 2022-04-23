Venables looks to take Oklahoma program ‘from good to great’

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables respects what the Sooners accomplished in recent years. Lincoln Riley compiled a 55-10 record in five seasons before leaving to become head coach at Southern California, and quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won Heisman Trophies and were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft. But Riley’s teams lost three times in the College Football Playoff semifinals and never won a national title. Venables has used spring practice to lay the foundation for a program he believes can eventually break through.