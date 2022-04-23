Skip to Content
Police reopen 2011 hit-and-run case after victim dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California police are reopening a 2011 hit-and-run case after the victim, who was a teenager at the time, died from injuries related to the decade-old collision that left her paralyzed. San Jose police and family members said Friday that Shea Shaw was a 15-year-old high school sophomore leaving a party with her boyfriend at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2011, when she crossed a San Jose intersection and the car hit her, then fled. Police say after the collision Shaw was in a coma and then became a quadriplegic. They say she died on April 19 in hospice care, succumbing to injuries from the collision. Neither the driver nor the car were ever found.

