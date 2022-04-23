LEADING OFF: White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez injured again
By The Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday’s 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon. The Cincinnati Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016, and next up is St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright in the finale of their weekend series against the visiting Cardinals. Orioles lefty John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening-day starter. Means announced the news a day before his 29th birthday.