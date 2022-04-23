Kiermaier, Rays rally for wild 3-2 win against Red Sox

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame. Matt Wisler surrendered Boston’s first hit when Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple, driving in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Christian Vázquez followed with a sacrifice fly to left. But Tampa Bay rallied in the bottom half against Hansel Robles, taking advantage of a balk and a two-out error on Trevor Story.