Jesus scores 4 goals, Man City leads by 4 points in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus scored more goals in 53 minutes than he had in the previous eight months in the English Premier League. Jesus became the first player in the league to score four goals in one game this season in leading City to a 5-1 thrashing of Watford. That opened a four-point lead for City over second-placed Liverpool in the title race. Liverpool can trim that back to one point with five matches left by beating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. Manchester United likely dropped out of the race for Champions League qualification by losing at Arsenal 3-1. Sixth-placed United is six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.