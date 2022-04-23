Jazz beat Mavericks to tie series, spoil Doncic’s return

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left and the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series. Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas. Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds — 10 off the offensive glass. Gobert was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall. Dallas star Luka Doncic had 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of strained left calf. Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.