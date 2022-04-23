Free agent Conforto has shoulder surgery, will miss season

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto will miss the entire season after having surgery on his right shoulder. Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed late Saturday night in a text message to The Associated Press that Conforto had surgery last week performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams. Conforto is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field in spring training next year, Boras said. The 29-year-old Conforto spent his first 6 1/2 major league seasons with the New York Mets before becoming a free agent last fall. He turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Mets in November.