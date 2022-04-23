France has 5 hits, 5 RBIs as Mariners outslug Royals 13-7

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France had five hits, including a three-run homer, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 13-7. Royals reliever Jake Brentz walked four straight batters to open the eighth inning. His bases-loaded free pass to Julio Rodriguez allowed Donovan Walton to score the go-ahead run. Jesse Winker then drove in two runs with a double to make it 10-7 before France homered to center field. France, who had five RBIs, became the first Mariners player with five or more hits in a game since Dee-Strange Gordon on May 1, 2018. Seattle had seven extra-base hits. J.P. Crawford launched a two-run homer in the first.