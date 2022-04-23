Duke’s Trevor Keels takes one-and-done leap to NBA draft

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke freshman Trevor Keels is the fourth Blue Devils player in the past week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft. The school announced Keels’ decision and said he planned to hire an agent. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound guard is a potential first-round prospect and is ranked as ESPN’s No. 25 draft prospect. Keels averaged 11.5 points while providing size and strength to the Blue Devils’ perimeter. He helped Duke reach Mike Krzyzewski’s record 13th Final Four. He closed his career with 19 points in the Final Four loss to rival North Carolina.