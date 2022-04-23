Skip to Content
CHP brings in helicopter assistance to rescue climber from Avila cliff

Cal Fire SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol and other first responders were on the scene of a cliff rescue in Avila Beach on Saturday where a climber was in need of helicopter assistance, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire SLO said that the climber was in need of help on Pecho Coast trail above Harford pier.

A CHP helicopter assisted with the rescue, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The call time for this incident was 2:28 p.m. on Saturday, according to the dispatch center.

PC: Cal Fire SLO

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

