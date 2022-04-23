Castellanos, Diamondbacks cool off Mets with 5-2 victory

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s offense had a season-high 11 hits, Humberto Castellanos pitched five solid innings and the Diamondbacks cooled off the New York Mets by beating them 5-2. It’s been an offensive struggle so far this season for the D-backs, who came into the game with an MLB-worst .180 batting average. But Daulton Varsho led off game with a single and the rest of the offense followed suit. Varsho, Pavin Smith, Carson Kelly and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits. The NL East-leading Mets lost for just the second time in seven games.