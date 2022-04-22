U.S inflation rates impacts rent on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – U.S inflation continues to soar, and Central Coast residents feel the impact on rent costs.

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics report an increase of 8.5 percent over the last 12 months.

According to Rent.com, the average rent in Santa Barbara has increased by at least 48% in the last year, and at least 15% in San Luis Obispo.

The website says the average rent for apartments in San Luis Obispo, is between $1,750 and $3,300 in 2022.



The average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara, is between $2,750 and $4,250 in 2022.

