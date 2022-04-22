Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after California prom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. San Mateo Union High School District spokeswoman Laura Chalkley said masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them. The district includes seven schools south of San Francisco. She says at least 90 of the 600 students who attended the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum have tested positive for the virus. All cases reported to the district were mild or asymptomatic.