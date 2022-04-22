Ko, Hataoka share LA Open lead at demanding Wilshire CC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under. Ko birdied Nos. 11-14 and added her eighth birdie of the day on the par-4 17th. She won in Singapore early last month for her 13th LPGA Tour title. The two-time major champion won five times last year.