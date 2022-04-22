Journey to perform first night of California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Don't stop believing it. Journey will be back in Paso Robles in July for its fourth performance at the California Mid-State Fair on the fair's opening night.

The legendary rock band is performing at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale on April 29 at 10 a.m. on MidStateFair.com. Prices range from $38-$133 for pit/standing section.

The 2022 Mid-State Fair runs from July 20 through July 31, with the theme "Full steam Ahead!"