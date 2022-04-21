Trevor Bauer’s leave extended through April 29 by MLB, union

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended through April 29 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association. A person familiar with the proceedings says the decision on the extension, the 13th since the original announcement of a one-week leave, was made Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. Bauer was first placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union.