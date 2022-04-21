Suit: Officials ignored warnings before children’s slayings

By STEFANIE DAZIO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The father of three children who were allegedly killed by their mother last year has filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles, accusing police and social workers of failing to intervene to protect his young daughters and son before their deaths. Father Erik Denton filed the suit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, more than a year after the children were found dead in a Los Angeles apartment. Their mother, Liliana Carrillo, remains jailed on homicide charges. Denton’s lawsuit alleges that police officers and social workers repeatedly ignored warnings about Carrillo’s behavior and failed to investigate and cross-report their findings to other agencies as required under state law.