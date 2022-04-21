Kyle Busch steadily cementing a Hall of Fame NASCAR career

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch won at Bristol Motor Speedway over the weekend to tie Richard Petty for at least one victory in 18 consecutive seasons. It’s a statistic that proves that Busch has built a Hall of Fame career in his time in NASCAR. He leads all active drivers with 60 career Cup Series wins and is the only one with multiple championships. Busch actually has won 325 races across NASCAR’s three national series. He’s now got his sights set on a third Cup championship.