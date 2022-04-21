From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

An American father is relieved to learn his 2-year-old son has safely made it out of the besieged Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol. But he says his estranged Ukrainian-American wife took the boy to Russia and it isn’t clear when he will get to see him again. Cesar Quintana was granted legal custody of his son in California but his wife took the boy to Ukraine in 2020. Since then, Quintana has been trying to get him back. He hopes he can get a Ukrainian court order that will be enforced in Russia so his son will be returned to him or his wife will be convinced to come back on her own. A message sent to her was not returned.