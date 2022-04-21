Alison Lee shoots 66 at breezy Wilshire to take LA Open lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open. The resurgent former UCLA star had the lone bogey-free round of the day in testing conditions with the wind gusting to 25 mph to start the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week. Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back.