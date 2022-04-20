UCLA’s Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft after 2 seasons

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Johnny Juzang is entering the NBA draft. He was one of the stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the Bruins’ run to the Final Four. Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, when the Bruins lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Juzang helped the Bruins to a 22-10 record the season before and their first Final Four appearance since 2008. He averaged 22.8 points in six tournament games and was named to the All-Tournament team. His 137 total points were the second-most by a UCLA player in tournament history.