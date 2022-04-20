Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LA airport in 2021 shooting

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky has been taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year. The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the 33-year-old was wanted in connected with a Nov. 6, 2021, shooting that broke out after an argument escalated. Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment. Authorities say Mayers and two others fled. Mayers’ RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.