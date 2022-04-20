Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp is back on the stand for testimony in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a day after he denied her allegations of domestic abuse. Taking the stand on Wednesday, Depp said Heard would berate him and sometimes slap or shove him. Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. Depp has not yet addressed those accusations in detail, beyond dismissing them on Tuesday as false and heinous. He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”