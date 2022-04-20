Johnny Depp back on the stand in lawsuit against Amber Heard

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp is back on the stand for testimony in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a day after he denied her allegations of domestic abuse. Depp took the stand Wednesday morning in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom after nearly three hours of testimony on Tuesday. Most of his Day 1 testimony focused on his descriptions of a difficult childhood, his rise to fame and his early relationship with Heard. He has yet to address Heard’s accusations of physical and sexual assault in any detail. He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”