Bakersfield police kill man who shot at officer during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police have shot and killed a man they said pulled a gun and shot at an officer during a foot chase. Police say it happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe and it drove off. After a brief chase, the car hit a pole and the two men inside jumped out. Police say the driver was arrested but the passenger fled to a nearby park. During the chase, police say he opened fire on an officer, who fired back and killed him. The officer wasn’t hurt.