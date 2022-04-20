Dozens of neighborhood trees destroyed by residents costing thousands of dollars to replace in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - City trees are being chopped, topped and destroyed by residents in Santa Maria.

Arborists in Santa Maria say this is costing the city and residents $10,000 to $20,000 and more in some cases to replace them.

Each house is required to have one front yard tree.

But some residents have chopped them down often in a dangerous fashion destroying the tree completely.

Others are pruning the trees incorrectly resulting in trees going dead.

Some trees are chopped down to a stump with every limb chopped off causing them to die.

The city is concerned by the number of trees being destroyed.

This comes despite sending warnings and alerting neighbors where this is happening.

They want the community to learn what the rules are when it comes to city and neighborhood trees.