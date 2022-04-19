With expansion on hold, College Football Playoff settles in

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — As college football tries to navigate unprecedented upheaval, the status quo holds with the College Football Playoff that crowns its national champion. CFP executive director Bill Hancock says he does not believe major changes are coming any time soon after a proposal to expand to a 12-team playoff was abandoned in February. He expects the playoff will keep its four-team format through the end of its current contract.