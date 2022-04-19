US prepping another $800 million weapons package for Ukraine, multiple sources say

By Kylie Atwood, Alex Marquardt, Kaitlan Collins, Oren Liebermann and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

The US is prepping another $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine, according to three senior administration officials and two sources familiar with the planning.

Details of the latest package are still being privately discussed and could change, but earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the US plans to send more artillery to Ukraine.

Upon arrival in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Biden was asked by reporters on the tarmac if he plans to send more artillery to Ukraine.

Biden told reporters, “Yes,” before boarding his motorcade.

The senior administration official said the newest package could be approved within the next 36 hours, though another administration official said the timing isn’t locked down and it could come within the coming days.

The size of the package could also change at the last minute, the second official said.

The latest package would come a week after the Biden administration authorized another $800 million security package, which included artillery and anti-artillery radars for the first time since the Russian invasion began.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

