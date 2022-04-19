San Francisco OKs proposal purging rape DNA from database

Skip to Content
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco approved legislation prohibiting police from storing DNA obtained from rape kits and other crime scene evidence in city-run databases for more than 60 days. Tuesday’s vote was unanimous and comes two months after San Francisco’s district attorney disclosed that San Francisco police used a sexual assault victim’s DNA against her in an unrelated property crime case. The revelation by DA Chesa Boudin prompted a national outcry among law enforcement, legal experts, lawmakers and advocates of sexual assault victims. The police department said it has stopped the practice and its chief condemned the practice.

