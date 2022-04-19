Officer shoots, kills man after getting dragged by vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Highway Patrol said an officer shot and killed a man after he tried to speed away during a traffic stop and dragged the officer down a road. The officer approached a car in Linda, California, north of Sacramento, that matched a description of a stolen vehicle, said Officer Brian Danielson, a spokesman for CHP Yuba-Sutter. After the officer stopped the vehicle, the driver tried to speed off and dragged the officer who got caught in the door of the car. The officer fired his gun, hitting the driver who crashed into a fence, Danielson said. Responding officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene. The officer was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.