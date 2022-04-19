Skip to Content
Los Angeles man sentenced for killing mother and uncle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who shot his uncle and strangled his mother, then staged her suicide, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Marcel Gradvohl was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. Police were called to the family home in the Sylmar area in November 2021, where Gradvohl told them hed found his 67-year-old mother hanging from a rope in the garage. However, investigators said her injuries weren’t consistent with suicide. They also found his uncle’s body in a backyard grave. Police say Gradvohl confessed to shooting his uncle during an argument, then strangling his mother and staging her suicide.

