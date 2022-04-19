Lawyer: Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for former reality TV star Blac Chyna told a jury that the Kardashian family worked together to smear her reputation and ruin her television career. Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said during opening statements Tuesday at a Los Angeles trial that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner used three of her daughters including Kim Kardashian in a campaign to cancel the show “Rob & Chyna,” which Chyna co-starred in with Rob Kardashian. The Kardashian’s attorney denied there was any such effort and said the show ended because the engagement of its two stars ended. Jenner and Kim Kardashian are both expected to testify at the trial.