Killer of LA philanthropist gets 190-year prison term

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A parolee who murdered 81-year-old philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, has been sentenced to 190 years in a California prison. Aariel Maynor was sentenced Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court for shooting Jacqueline Avant and trying to kill a security guard during a burglary attempt at her Beverly Hills home in December. Police were called to the home early the morning of Dec. 1 and found Avant bleeding from a gunshot wound to the back. Maynor was arrested later that morning after breaking into a Hollywood Hills home and accidentally shooting himself in the foot.