Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s response to climate change has included donations, protests and other forms of activism. But it’s apparently missing out on a solution close to home. According to a new study of TV and film scripts from 2016-20, less than 3% refers to climate change-related words and phrases. An initiative intends to help turn that around with a blueprint titled “Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change.” The playbook was created with feedback from more than 100 TV and film writers. Among its suggestions: show solutions to climate change in the background, such as including solar panels in an exterior shot of a building.