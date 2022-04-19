CHP seeks public assistance identifying weekend hit-and-run driver

BUELLTON, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday evening along Highway 154 near Buellton, according to the CHP.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 on Highway 154 east of Lakeview Drive in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to CHP Officer Keith Rogers.

The hit-and-run driver was driving a purple metallic-colored Toyota Scion XD westbound on the highway while the other car was traveling in the same direction, Rogers said.

The Scion was directly behind the other driver in the westbound lane, and for "unknown reasons" traveled onto the right shoulder and collided with the other vehicle.

The driver of the Scion then left the scene of the crash and was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 154.

The car was reported to have front right-end damage and is missing the front Scion emblem. The model is possibly from 2003-06, Rogers said.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Asmussen at 805-688-5551.