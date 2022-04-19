California bill aims to stop pregnancy loss prosecutions

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have advanced a bill that would strengthen laws preventing prosecution of pregnant people for pregnancy loss. California already has laws preventing these types of prosecutions. But a bill that passed the Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday would let women sue prosecutors for erroneously charging them with crimes related to pregnancy losses. The bill comes after a California woman spent four years in prison for the death of her stillborn child after prosecutors accused her of using drugs during her pregnancy. A judge recently overturned Adora Perez’s sentence for a manslaughter plea. But a murder charge against her is still pending.