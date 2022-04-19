2 children drown in pond in semirural Los Angeles County

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (AP) — Two small children have been pronounced dead after being found in a pond in semirural northern Los Angeles County. Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro tells KTLA-TV that the victims were a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. The apparent drownings occurred late Monday afternoon in the community of Lake Hughes. Deputies called to a home on a 12-acre property learned that the children’s mother noticed they were missing around 5:30 p.m. and began a search. The children were unresponsive when the mother found them in the pond. Deputies began resuscitation efforts and called paramedics. Both children were ultimately flown to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.