Rain chances return later this week

We’ll see mild weather for the first part of your week with a chance for light rain returning Thursday night into Friday morning.

For Monday afternoon, temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s along the South Coast, while temperatures along the Central Coast will hold in the upper 60s.

Sundowner winds will return. There is a wind advisory in effect from 6 PM Monday until 3 AM Tuesday for the Santa Ynez Mountains western range and Santa Barbara County southwestern coast. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 50 mph.

A trough will sweep over the region Tuesday. This system should stay dry. There will be gusty winds in the Santa Barbara Channel and into the Ventura/LA County coastal areas during the afternoon.

We'll see another system approach the area Thursday night. There is a chance for light rain to develop. North of Point Conception could see up to a quarter inch of rain and south of Point Conception up to a tenth of an inch.