LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc is reporting thousands of customers are without power Monday morning.

At least 4,000 power customers between Central, College, Olive and A Street have been in the dark since 5:52 a.m. when a power lines fell. Lompoc says a PG&E line fell on top of the city power line causing the outage.

The Lompoc Electric Division is working to restore power.